We’re fired up for NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting, October 21-24 in Nashville!

The User Group Meeting is an annual event that unites the NetSapiens Platform Community to learn, network, and interact with key vendors in the supplier ecosystem. As a leading provider of VoIP solutions for Session Border Control, Direct Routing with Teams, and STIR/SHAKEN, we’re eager to connect with industry peers, showcase our latest technologies, and contribute to the telecommunications community.

What to Expect from Sansay at UGM 2024

As a Gold Sponsor, Sansay is dedicated to providing esteemed insights and solutions to attendees. Our team of experts will be available at Booth #32 to discuss our latest developments in Session Control, Rich Call Data, the future of communications, and how our products can enhance the security and quality of your voice networks.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Not Attending UGM?

If you’re unable to join us in Nashville, don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re always happy to discuss how our VoIP solutions can help you scale your business and deliver exceptional service to your customers.